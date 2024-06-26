All 76ers

Sixers Rival’s Recent Trade Had Major Impact on Zach LaVine Market

The Philadelphia 76ers seem unlikely to kick the tires on a trade for Zach LaVine after the Chicago Bulls' recent trade.

Justin Grasso

Jan 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) passes the ball while being defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Paul Reed (44) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls could offload several of their key players this offseason. Once again, Zach LaVine is one of the biggest names buzzing in the trade market, and the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to the All-Star sharpshooter as a potential suitor.

In recent times, the Sixers might’ve been mentioned as suitors for LaVine, but their interest doesn’t seem to be high enough to strike a deal unless they are getting an absolute bargain. These days, it seems LaVine could be nothing more than a backup plan for Philadelphia — especially after Chicago’s most recent trade.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Sixers have “less interest” in a potential trade for LaVine since Alex Caruso is “no longer able to be attached” in a potential deal.

Last week, the Bulls traded away the defensive standout to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Western Conference playoff contenders were praised for their acquisition of Caruso.

The former undrafted guard out of Texas A&M has developed into a Swiss Army knife for the LA Lakers and the Bulls over the years. Last season, Caruso averaged ten points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block per game. He knocked down shots at a career-high rate, draining 47 percent of his field goals and 41 percent of his threes.

With Caruso out of the picture in Chicago, it’s become more difficult for the Bulls to attach an attractive role player to LaVine, who comes with a major multi-year contract, and very little postseason experience. The Sixers have the cap space to spend on a third star, along with making sure Tyrese Maxey gets his big deal this summer, but LaVine lost a lot of juice in recent years.

The Bulls could find themselves on a path to a rebuild as early as next season. DeMar DeRozan is set to hit the free agency market, and the future of Lonzo Ball remains in question despite his comeback attempt being in the works. If the price for LaVine lowers significantly, the Sixers could kick around the idea of potentially getting him at a bargain rate.

For the time being, it appears Philadelphia is just watching the LaVine’s trade market — and not participating in it.

