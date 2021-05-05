Sixers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

Two weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers dealt with defeat four games in a row. That resulted in them losing control of the Eastern Conference's first seed. At this point, the Sixers rallied and fired off five-straight wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks (X2), San Antonio Spurs, and the Chicago Bulls.

Just like that, the Sixers are back on top with sole possession of the Eastern Conference. Now, they'll have an opportunity to build on their 1.5 game lead over the Brooklyn Nets with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

And the circumstances couldn't be more in favor of Philly. While the Sixers should be able to handle the Rockets with ease even when Houston is healthy, the home team barely has enough players to make it a game it on Wednesday.

Without Sterling Brown, Dante Exum, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., David Nwaba, Jae'Sean Tate, John Wall, D.J. Wilson, and Christian Wood, the Rockets will only have eight players suited up and available on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are almost fully healthy as they'll be missing just one player as Furkan Korkmaz was ruled out with an ankle injury on Tuesday night. The last time the Sixers and the Rockets faced off against each other in February, Philly picked up a 118-113 win. This time around, they're in a great position to pick up another.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Rockets battle once more? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Toyota Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rockets TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Rockets Listen: KBME 790

76ers Stream: Click Here

Rockets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -14.5

Moneyline: PHI -1350, HOU +810

O/U: 221

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel