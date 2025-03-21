All 76ers

Sixers Rookie Jared McCain Sends Message to Duke Basketball

Jared McCain pulling for Duke in the 2025 NCAA tournament.

Kevin McCormick

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) reacts with Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Before being drafted No. 16 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, Jared McCain spent his lone college season at Duke. Prior to the 2025 NCAA tournament getting underway, the young guard sent some kind words to his old school.

Led by potential No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, Duke enters the tournament as a No. 1 seed and one of the favorites to win it all. They have a firm believer in McCain, who has already stamped them the winners before their first game. On Thursday morning, the Sixers' official social media account posted a clip of McCain wishing Duke good luck as they get ready to embark on the journey to a national title.

"This is Jared McCain and I'm wishing the Duke Blue Devils, the best team in the country, the No. 1 seed, good luck in the tournament," McCain said. "The 2025 national champions, go Duke."

McCain was a standout performer for Duke during his one year with the program. He averaged 14.3 PPG and 5.0 RPG while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Last year, Duke entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed and made it all the way to the Elite Eight before being upset by NC State.

As for McCain, he continues to recover after suffering a season-ending knee injury back in December. He performed well at the start of his pro career, putting together a string of impressive performances for a shorthanded Sixers team. However, things ended up coming to an early and abrupt end. Now, the former first-round pick is focused on getting back to 100% to be ready by the start of the 2026 season.

