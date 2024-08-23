Sixers Rookie Looks Forward to Learning Experience From Two Veterans
While the Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2024 NBA Draft viewed as a team most likely to trade out of the first round, the team’s front office decided to keep the pick and make a call to Duke freshman, Jared McCain.
Philly’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey admitted there was an intriguing offer on the table for the 16th overall pick, but McCain’s presence on the board stood out too much to move on without taking him.
The standout guard enters a difficult situation being that the Sixers are on a championship-or-bust timeline. The last time the Sixers drafted a freshman out of college in the first round, he saw the court for two games during his rookie season.
On the flip side, the top selection during the draft before Jaden Springer was Tyrese Maxey. And while Maxey’s rookie season didn’t guarantee he would pan out to be a future All-Star that’s worth a max deal, he paved the way for a freshman guard like McCain.
The former Duke standout sees a major benefit in teaming up with Maxey, but also really looks forward to joining forces with the veteran Kyle Lowry.
“Kyle Lowry has been in the league almost the same amount of time I've been alive,” McCain told Forbes. “To get the ins and outs of the game, how to stay in this league, how to find opportunity on the court, just going in there with an open mind and doing anything I can to help the team win.”
Coming out of Duke, McCain started in all 36 games during his freshman campaign. He produced 14 points per game, along with five rebounds and two assists. From the field, he averaged 46 percent. From deep, he knocked down 41 percent of his shots.
McCain referred to his situation coming into the Sixers as “the best.” He gets to team up with a fourth-year All-Star, along with a six-time All-Star, who won an NBA Championship in 2019.
The likelihood of McCain earning enough playing time to have a major impact on the Sixers in year one is low for the time being, but he’ll surely learn plenty of valuable lessons as he teams up with two notable guards with impressive accomplishments.
