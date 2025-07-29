All 76ers

Sixers Rookie Makes Shocking Claim About College Basketball

VJ Edgecombe did not hold back while discussing his thoughts on college basketball.

Justin Grasso

Mar 20, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the press conference at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the press conference at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

VJ Edgecombe doesn’t have any experience playing in the NBA, but he’s convinced that the pros will be a much better brand of hoops, in his opinion.

After all, the former Baylor guard claims he hates college basketball.

In a recent discussion with his new teammate, Paul George, Edgecombe made a shocking claim about playing in the NCAA. Being that he had experience playing with pros on the Bahamas national team and competed at Baylor for a year, Edgecombe’s mind is made up on the subject.

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“I was already in some space, kind of playing in professional-type spacing,” Edgecombe said on ‘Podcast P.’

“College, though? I hated college basketball, personally. Some people love it — I don’t. Because I was also dealing with two centers — two bigs — sitting in the paint. I’m trying to get to the cup, and it was bad. I’m like, ‘Bro, I got no space to operate.’ And then you can sit in the paint, you know what I’m saying? There’s no three-second rule. Nothing.”

Edgecombe didn’t like the brand of college basketball, but his dislike for it certainly didn’t hold him back. As a freshman, the Baylor star still put his athleticism on full display. Out in transition, Edgecombe put together plenty of highlight-worthy sequences, which put him on the map.

In 33 games, Edgecombe posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He shot 44 percent from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his threes. He was viewed as a top-five NBA Draft prospect before the combine.

Eventually, Edgecombe became a top-three prospect. He was selected third overall for the Sixers.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News