Sixers Rookie Makes Shocking Claim About College Basketball
VJ Edgecombe doesn’t have any experience playing in the NBA, but he’s convinced that the pros will be a much better brand of hoops, in his opinion.
After all, the former Baylor guard claims he hates college basketball.
In a recent discussion with his new teammate, Paul George, Edgecombe made a shocking claim about playing in the NCAA. Being that he had experience playing with pros on the Bahamas national team and competed at Baylor for a year, Edgecombe’s mind is made up on the subject.
“I was already in some space, kind of playing in professional-type spacing,” Edgecombe said on ‘Podcast P.’
“College, though? I hated college basketball, personally. Some people love it — I don’t. Because I was also dealing with two centers — two bigs — sitting in the paint. I’m trying to get to the cup, and it was bad. I’m like, ‘Bro, I got no space to operate.’ And then you can sit in the paint, you know what I’m saying? There’s no three-second rule. Nothing.”
Edgecombe didn’t like the brand of college basketball, but his dislike for it certainly didn’t hold him back. As a freshman, the Baylor star still put his athleticism on full display. Out in transition, Edgecombe put together plenty of highlight-worthy sequences, which put him on the map.
In 33 games, Edgecombe posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He shot 44 percent from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his threes. He was viewed as a top-five NBA Draft prospect before the combine.
Eventually, Edgecombe became a top-three prospect. He was selected third overall for the Sixers.
