Sixers Rookie Posts Uplifting Message on Instagram
Jared McCain is among several Sixers on the injury report as the 2024-2025 NBA season reaches the final stage. Unfortunately for the rookie, he’s been off the court for months as his debut season was derailed due to a knee injury.
Despite going through a tough recovery process, McCain has managed to stay around the team as much as possible throughout his rehab. Lately, the rookie guard has been spotted with the team after practice sessions, and is often traveling to road matchups.
To no surprise, he’s keeping a positive mindset through the tough times. On Monday, McCain made an inspirational post on Instagram for his 1.7 million followers to see.
via @jmac: It’s only up from here I promise you just gotta wait
McCain was hoping to have a major impact on the team that selected him in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Duke. After slipping past the lottery, the Sixers scooped up the young guard with the 16th overall pick. Being a championship-hopeful squad, it seemed unlikely the 20-year-old would earn an everyday role in the rotation, but McCain made that his goal, and he became a consistent contributor.
In 23 games, McCain averaged 15 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three. He also came down with two rebounds per game and dished out three assists per outing.
Before going down with a knee injury, McCain was the early betting favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. Although he didn’t get to participate in any All-Star Weekend events, McCain added Rising Star to his resume after an impressive campaign.
McCain’s Sixers are in a tough spot while closing out the year. With the team dealing with many key injuries, they have fallen to 23-49 on the year. A loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday was their fifth in a row. The Sixers are now on pace to keep their top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It’s been a tough road for the Sixers, but the soon-to-be sophomore guard is feeling upbeat about the future.