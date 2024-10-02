Sixers Rookie Reacts to 'Surreal' Opportunity
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers held their media day, ahead of their training camp trip in the Bahamas, which allowed the league to get additional insight into some new faces, including Justin Edwards.
Edwards, who was signed by the Sixers on a two-way deal in early July, spoke about what it meant to be from Philadelphia and being able to represent his city when he suits up.
"It's a surreal feeling honestly, just being able to be home, be around family and friends, it's something that a kid growing up will always want," explained Edwards, "so being able to fulfill my dreams means a lot."
The 20-year-old was named Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball in 2023, an honor shared by current NBA stars Dereck Lively II, Lonnie Walker, and Cam Reddish, before playing a single season at the Universtiy of Kentucky.
In his lone season at Rupp Arena, Edwards would average nine points on 48 percent shooting from the field, across a 32 game stretch.
As a result of his contract, Edwards travelled and partook in the Sixers' Summer League roster, averaging eight points on 45 percent accuracy. The experience of getting to play alongside other NBA talents allowed the 20-year-old to get adjusted to the new level of competition.
"I felt like I got better as the games went on," explained Edwards, "The speed, I had to adjust to, I thought I was gonna be cool, but the speed was kind of a little crazy and the physicality, but overall I feel like I did a pretty good job."
While improving his ability is always on Edwards' mind, he is also concentrated on earning an NBA contract by the end of his two-way deal.
"One thing I want to accomplish is getting a contract, hopefully, and just getting better," opened Edwards," I feel like, I feel like it's always something that I can get better at."
Going from undrafted to earning an NBA contract isn't that far fetched of a story given that it's exactly what fellow Philadelphia star Ricky Council IV did last season, going undrafted from Arkansas, to shining in the G-League and in his appearances on the big stage.