Sixers Rookie Tyrese Maxey Decides to Work During Off Day

Tyrese Maxey suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time in his NBA career on Tuesday night. The Kentucky product became the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft last month and quickly transitioned into life in the NBA.

Although Maxey is in a different league with different circumstances, some things just never change -- like his restless work ethic. On the day of the NBA Draft, Maxey posted a picture of his workout T-Shirt, which was drenched in sweat from an early morning workout. The shirt read, "Fall in love with the process."

Ironically, Maxey was drafted by the 76ers, who have been "trusting the process" for years. When asked about his shirt, Maxey admitted it didn't have anything to do with the Sixers' infamous tanking days, but the same thought process applies.

Maxey loves going to work and improving his game. Before the NBA Draft, he was hitting the gym first thing in the morning to get shots up, then working in the weight room on getting his body right. After breaking from a long and productive morning, Maxey would then hit the gym again to get more shots up.

Now that Maxey is in the NBA, the grind hasn't stopped. When he was in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago, Maxey found ways to stay productive at home with his weights. And once he was cleared for action, the rookie immediately fled to the Sixers' practice facility late at night to get back on the court.

Finally, on Tuesday, Maxey debuted for the Sixers in the first preseason game against the Boston Celtics. Although he didn't check in until the fourth quarter, the former Kentucky guard played all 12 minutes. During that time, he shined with eight points, three assists, and a rebound.

As the Sixers have been going strong at practice for the last few days and even had a game on Tuesday night, head coach Doc Rivers gave the team the day off on Wednesday. Maxey didn't take it, though. To no surprise, the rookie once again hit the gym early in the morning to work on his game.

"Gotta love it," the rookie posted as a caption as he posted a picture of the Sixers' court at the practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. Knowing he's far from a finished product, Maxey is working on bettering his game, so when the time comes for him to contribute, he lives up to the expectations of being a first-round pick.

