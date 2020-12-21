Sixers Rookie Reveals Veteran Players are Spreading Championship Hope

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't been talked about as much around the league as they have over the last couple of offseasons. Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, many viewed the Sixers as a possible championship contender.

Also, former 76ers head coach Brett Brown didn't do the team any favors by mentioning they were gunning for first place in the Eastern Conference.

As we know, the Sixers didn't place first in the East by the end of the regular season. And they surely didn't win any championships as they found themselves swept in the first round of the playoffs.

While it's not believed the new and improved Sixers will flop this year -- there isn't much championship hype surrounding this team from a national standpoint. Recently, Sixers rookie Isaiah Joe revealed that hadn't affected the mindset of this year's roster.

Behind the scenes, the Sixers very much believe they can win it all this year. And the veterans in the locker room continue to spread that message as the start of the 2020-2021 regular season vastly approaches.

"Oh man, [we talk about winning a championship] all the time," Joe said on Sunday after practice. "I think we have very, very good veterans, and they're always harping that this is, we're a contender, like, this is our year."

"Why wait a year? This is our year. Let's go take it now. So I think right now, we're just doing whatever it takes to be the best version of us that we can be, and you know, our chemistry on and off the court is very well and that's gonna lead into our success."

The Sixers' second-round pick will likely have a limited role in 2020-2021, but that hasn't stopped the young guard from remaining motivated and having championship aspirations for his team.

As the circumstances for the NBA remain different this year since fans aren't able to help motivate teams, players need to bring their own energy from the bench. A player like Joe will have to take on that crucial role of motivating his teammates. So, it's a positive sign the second-round pick has bought into the idea that this year's Sixers could emerge as championship contenders.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_