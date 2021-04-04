NewsSI.COM
Sixers Rule Joel Embiid Out vs. Grizzlies

Joel Embiid is out on Sunday.
The Philadelphia 76ers played 10-straight games without their big man Joel Embiid available. As the four-time All-Star injured his knee during a dunk attempt a little over three weeks ago, he was ruled out with a deep bruise on his knee.

In two week's time, Embiid was re-evaluated. At that point, he wasn't cleared to return to the floor but he was told to ramp up his on-court activities and conditioning for a possible return during his third week out.

While Embiid did rest for three weeks, he returned against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, as expected. On a minutes restriction, Embiid checked in for 28 minutes on Saturday.

Although he was blunt about his subpar performance, the big man still played a solid game as he contributed 24 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks in the 122-113 win over the Timberwolves.

Despite how he played, Embiid said his body felt good after the game, which is really all that matters at this point. As the 76ers want Embiid to be one-hundred percent for the playoffs, keeping him healthy and available is key to the second half of the season.

In order to do that, the 76ers will have to monitor Embiid's minutes and might have to sit him during certain games. As the 76ers play the Memphis Grizzlies less than 24 hours after tipping off with the Timberwolves, Doc Rivers admitted he wasn't sure if the big man was going to play on Sunday.

Despite physically feeling good after the win, Joel Embiid will miss Sunday's game against Memphis. According to the Sixers' injury report, Embiid has been ruled out due to injury management. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

