Sixers Rule Out Danny Green vs. Wizards on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will take the court on Monday for a matinee matchup against the Washington Wizards on the road. As expected, the Sixers will miss a few players as the team has dealt with some notable setbacks lately.

Sixers guard Shake Milton has been battling a back injury for the last couple of weeks. Milton left the game to be evaluated after taking a hard fall during a Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets.

After getting diagnosed with a back contusion, the Sixers ruled Milton out for the rest of the night. Ever since leaving that game at home against Houston, Milton has been out for the 76ers.

In addition to Milton, Sixers veterans Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle are also battling setbacks of their own. Thybulle, the most recent setback on the team, suffered a shoulder sprain during Philadelphia's matchup against the Boston Celtics this past Friday.

After getting ruled out for the rest of the game during the second half against the Celtics, Thybulle stayed in Philly as the Sixers traveled to Miami. Following his official diagnosis, Thybulle was ruled out at least a week's worth of games.

The Latest on Danny Green

Philadelphia's veteran forward Danny Green took a hard fall himself during the Sixers' Wednesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. While he received the green light to return to action after getting evaluated, it wasn't long before the Sixers pulled the plug on Green's night versus Charlotte.

As he's been dealing with hip pain, Green missed Friday's game against Boston and Saturday's matchup against Miami. Now, he's on pace to miss his third-straight matchup against the Washington Wizards on the road.

According to Philadelphia's injury report, Green continues to deal with hip pain. Therefore, he'll miss his 14th outing this season. As the Sixers are taking Green's injury day-by-day, it's unclear when the veteran will make his return.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.