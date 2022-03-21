Skip to main content
James Harden's Playing Status vs. Heat on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out their ten-time All-Star guard James Harden ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, according to a team official.

Harden’s absence on Monday doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering it’s the Sixers’ second back-to-back within one week.

Last week, the Sixers faced the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Less than 24 hours after the Sixers wrapped up their victory win in overtime last Sunday, the Sixers returned home to play against the Denver Nuggets.

Harden, who sat on the second night of a back-to-back a few weeks ago, played against the Nuggets last Monday. A couple of weeks back, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that the team’s two All-Stars, Harden and Joel Embiid, would garner a couple of rest nights down the stretch.

Since making that comment, Harden and Embiid haven’t missed a game, but that will change on Monday. On Sunday night, the Sixers hosted the Toronto Raptors for an 8:30 tip-off in South Philly. Despite being questionable going into the matchup due to back soreness, Embiid was cleared for action. He played in 37 minutes in the Sunday night loss.

Harden, who’s been healthy since returning from a multi-game absence due to hamstring tightness, checked in for 37 minutes on Sunday night as well. Going into Monday’s game, Embiid was originally listed as questionable due to back soreness once again. Shortly after, he was downgraded to out.

As for Harden, he mentioned he intended to play on Monday following Sunday night’s game. However, the Sixers intend to hold him out. According to a team official, Harden’s absence will be a result of left hamstring recovery. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

