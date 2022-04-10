As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off.

Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The situation will be no different on Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons. While Niang is set to miss multiple games for the first time since late December, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Niang's setback isn't anything the team will worry about before the postseason.

"No, [it's nothing serious]," said Rivers. "It's just a precaution. If this was a playoff game, Georges would be playing tonight."

In addition to Niang, the Sixers also ruled out the veteran big man Paul Millsap as he's dealing with a non-COVID illness.

What About Embiid and Harden?

When the Sixers released their injury report on Sunday afternoon, Sixers center Joel Embiid and the star guard James Harden were listed as questionable for the matchup.

Considering the Sixers are already locked into a playoff spot, the team would be wise to play it safe and rest their stars to avoid any injuries before the playoff run.

They'll do just that on Sunday night. Per a Sixers official, Embiid has been downgraded to out as he's dealing with right knee soreness. As for Harden, he's also out due to left hamstring injury recovery.

The shorthanded Sixers and the Pistons are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET.

