Sixers Rule Out Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson vs. Hornets

A couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers had more players away from the team than suited up and ready to play. At this point, the Sixers are nearly fully healthy, but not quite there all the way just yet.

Veteran forward Mike Scott and veteran guard Terrance Ferguson will continue to miss time this week. Ferguson, who has missed several chunks of games due to personal reasons, is on his way to returning once again.

However, since he was away from the team recently, he must pass through the NBA's health and safety protocol. Since he has yet to do that, the Sixers had no choice but to rule him out of Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

As for the veteran backup forward Mike Scott, it seems he's a little bit further from returning than initially thought. As he continues to battle through a knee injury, which he first suffered in late December, Scott has dealt with several setbacks.

Five games into the 2020-2021 NBA season, Scott injured his knee, which kept him off the court for the next five games. After finally returning, the veteran forward appeared in three games before suffering another setback.

During a matchup against the Miami Heat, Scott was slow to get off the court less than six minutes into the game. Although his injury didn't seem serious, that was the last time the Sixers had their reserve forward on the floor.

Wednesday night will mark the eighth-straight game Scott is set to miss. And according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, Scott suffered a setback during a workout on Monday as he got tangled up with somebody else on the court.

It's unclear just how severe the setback is, but it seems the Sixers expect Scott to miss more time than initially expected moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_