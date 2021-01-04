Sixers Rule Out Mike Scott vs. Hornets on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers were fortunate enough to start the season out relatively healthy this year. At this point, though, they are dealing with a couple of setbacks. Last Sunday, Sixers reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz came off the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a lower-body injury.

As it turns out, Korkmaz is dealing with a left adductor strain, which will keep him off the court for several weeks before the Sixers' medical staff re-evaluates him. Korkmaz wouldn't be the only reserve to suffer a setback early on.

During Thursday night's game against the Orlando Magic, veteran forward Mike Scott suffered a lower-body injury late in the matchup. After getting evaluated, Scott was diagnosed with a left-knee contusion.

The Sixers deactivated Scott for Saturday night's game against the Hornets. As he continues to heal up from his injury, Philly will be without the veteran forward once again on Monday night as his team is set to face Charlotte once more.

Without Scott in the lineup, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers elected to roll without a ten-man rotation as he typically would. Before tip-off on Saturday, Rivers made it clear he planned to utilize Tobias Harris for more minutes and made sure to keep Ben Simmons on the floor more as well.

Although Rivers hasn't revealed his plans for Monday night just yet, he'll likely do the same. Scott has yet to have his knee re-evaluated, so there's no timetable set for his return. Considering the 76ers plan to evaluate him once more in a matter of a few days instead of a few weeks, Scott's setback shouldn't be too serious.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_