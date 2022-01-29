Sixers' Seth Curry Set to Return vs. Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers have missed a handful of key players over the last couple of weeks. Veteran forward Danny Green, who injured his hip, missed seven straight for the Sixers lately. Matisse Thybulle was absent for five games after injuring his shoulder.

Shake Milton, who's been on the injury report longer than anybody outside of Ben Simmons, continues to deal with a back contusion after going down in early January. Then, there's Seth Curry, who's battled ankle soreness for the last two weeks.

Last Friday, as the Sixers geared up for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry was listed as questionable. Hours before tip-off, Sixers coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Curry is a game-time decision. Shortly after, the veteran guard was ruled out for the matchup.

Since last Friday's loss to Los Angeles, Curry hasn't seen the floor. As for the others, they've been getting back in action. Thybulle returned first as he was back in the lineup earlier this week when the Sixers faced the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

Green returned on Thursday night when the 76ers faced his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. As for Curry and Milton, they remained off the floor. For Milton, that didn't come as a surprise.

When the veteran guard discussed where he's at in his recovery, he mentioned he felt good but still wasn't ready to return to the floor as he's been slowly easing back into the swing of things. The Sixers will face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and Milton will miss yet another matchup.

As for Curry, he's on pace to make his return. When the Sixers released their injury report on Friday night, Curry was upgraded to questionable. A couple of hours ahead of Saturday night's game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that Curry was cleared for action. As expected, he'll start on Saturday.

