Sixers Rule Out Seth Curry vs. Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers missed a handful of players on Friday night when they hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in South Philly.

Shake Milton, who's been out for the last few weeks due to a back contusion, continued to miss time as expected. Meanwhile, Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle also remained out of the rotation as they continued to nurse injuries.

Going into Friday night's game, the Sixers had just one player on their injury report listed as questionable in the starting shooting guard Seth Curry. Lately, Curry's been battling ankle soreness. While he was questionable going into last Saturday's game against the Miami Heat due to soreness, the veteran guard got the nod to play.

He also appeared in Philadelphia's Monday afternoon matchup against the Washington Wizards earlier this week, along with the Wednesday night matchup against the Orlando Magic. While Curry avoided the injury report ahead of the first two games this week, he popped up once again on Friday.

And when the Sixers finalized their starting lineup going into the Clippers matchup, they declared Curry as out and started Isaiah Joe instead.

Will Curry Return in San Antonio?

When the Sixers take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, not much will change in terms of health.

Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, and Shake Milton have all been ruled out once again. As for Curry, the team didn't waste their time deciding on his status this time around.

On Friday, Curry was questionable and considered a game-time decision. Against the Spurs, Curry is ruled out, and the team decided on his status as early as Saturday night.

While it seems Curry's setback isn't too severe, the veteran sharpshooter will miss his second-straight game. As he remains day-by-day, Curry's earliest return could come on Tuesday when the Sixers take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.