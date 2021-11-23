Sixers Officially Rule Out Tobias Harris vs. Kings on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers' streak of playing shorthanded continues on Monday night. As the team's three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons remains away from the team, he has yet to be seen on the court with the Sixers. Plus, the organization has been dealing with a handful of players entering the NBA's health and safety protocol, beginning with Tobias Harris, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back.

Harris returned to the court for the Sixers two weeks ago. After getting cleared from the protocol, Harris was able to re-join the Sixers on the court to face the Toronto Raptors at home before they left for a six-game road trip.

Although he hasn't dealt with any setbacks related to COVID or his conditioning during the past five games, Harris is now dealing with another nagging issue as he suffered a hip injury during Philly's Saturday night matchup in Portland.

With just two minutes left to go in the game, Harris checked out for the night after spending 36 minutes on the court. As he was dealing with a sore hip, Harris exited the court and went back to the locker room. At that point, it was too late for him to have a chance at returning. Therefore, he missed the final minutes of Philly's disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

And now, Harris will miss the Sixers' next matchup on the road against the Sacramento Kings. When the Sixers submitted their early injury report on Sunday night, Harris appeared on it for the first time in a couple of weeks as his hip is still sore. Initially, Harris was listed as questionable for Monday's game.

Now that the Sixers are in Sacramento and ready to face the Kings, the team has officially ruled Harris out for the night. Without him in the lineup, the Sixers will miss Joel Embiid, Danny Green, and Simmons in addition to Harris in Sacramento.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.