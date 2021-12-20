Sixers Rule Out Tyrese Maxey vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to stay healthy as of late. This past weekend, they've hit a low point as the NBA was forced to postpone Philly's Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

As the league feared the Sixers wouldn't have the minimum of at least eight players available by game time, the 76ers caught a break. However, they are expected to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics as they brought in some reinforcements.

Following the Delaware Blue Coats' first game at the NBA G League's winter showcase in Las Vegas, the 76ers called up three players to the main roster. The second-year forward/center Paul Reed was recalled while the two-way players Aaron Henry and Myles Powell were also transferred.

The 76ers also intend to sign the veteran guard Tyler Johnson, but he won't be joining the team in Boston on Monday night. Neither will a handful of players who have been ruled out for the Sixers.

What's Tyrese Maxey's Status in Boston?

The Sixers ruled out Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, and Shake Milton on Monday morning as they all remain in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Meanwhile, Furkan Korkmaz avoided the protocol, but he will miss his third-straight matchup as he continues to deal with a non-COVID illness.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was questionable leading up to Monday's game, but he won't play officially, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maxey, who suffered a quad contusion in last Wednesday's game against Miami, missed his second game of the year on Thursday against Brooklyn. It turns out that he will be absent for his third game this year on Monday.

With Maxey and Milton out on Monday, the Sixers are expected to start the veteran guard Seth Curry at point guard, per Pompey. Also, as the Sixers severely lack depth, they'll likely utilize their newly signed guard Myles Powell as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.