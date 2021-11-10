Sixers Rumors: There's Belief Simmons Could Stay in Philly Past the Deadline

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey wasn't kidding when he said the organization is willing to hold onto Ben Simmons as long as they aren't getting an All-Star caliber player in return for his services.

Although Simmons attempted to play hardball and force Philly's hand by skipping training camp, the preseason, and the first 11 regular-season games, the Sixers are in no rush to move the veteran point guard.

The Sixers want Simmons to return to the floor in hopes of having one of two things happening. One, Simmons and Joel Embiid make the fit work once again and compete for a title together. Or two, Simmons drives up his trade value and helps the Sixers help him by moving him at some point this season.

But there is a genuine belief that a Simmons trade might not happen. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, anonymous NBA executives and league personnel believe that the Simmons saga is more than likely going to go into mid-December and could potentially keep going beyond the trade deadline.

"There’s belief among rival executives and league personnel that Simmons could even remain on the Sixers roster past the trade deadline. Morey’s asking price remains higher than any rival front office has been willing to match. The weekly updates on Simmons’ status with the team and whether he’s being fined have had no impact on his trade value among rival executives."

It's still early on in the season, and teams are finding out where they stand. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Simmons saga is likely to drag out into December, mainly because a lot of newly-signed players cannot become available for trade until December 15 at the earliest.

There isn't a guarantee the Simmons saga will be solved by then. Right now, it seems far more likely Simmons remains on Philadelphia's roster beyond the deadline as long as other superstars remain content where they are for the time being.

