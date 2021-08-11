Sixers Rumors: There's 'Belief' Simmons is Traded Before Regular Season

When the 2021 NBA Draft approached, many believed the Sixers might finally wash their hands of the Ben Simmons saga and trade the three-time All-Star in a draft night blockbuster deal. The multi-hour event came and went, and the Sixers didn't participate in any deals outside of their acquisition of the 53rd overall pick.

As we're almost halfway through August, Simmons remains a member of the Sixers' organization. As Philly's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey keeps the price tag high, Simmons has yet to land on another team.

At this point, those who expected to see Simmons moved this offseason are beginning to believe there's a chance the Sixers enter the 2021-2022 season with him on the roster. While reports have hinted the Sixers aren't opposed to having that happen, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer assures everybody that the "belief" is that Simmons gets moved one way or another at some point this offseason.

"I think he's gonna get moved," Pompey said on 97.5 The Fanatic this week, according to Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I felt like, talking to people I spoke to and sources, they all thought it was going to happen in the preseason. Happen maybe right before training camp, in training camp, what have you. Maybe right before the final rosters. But the belief is that he is still going to get traded. I think that's right."

Derek Bodner of The Athletic reported over the weekend that the Sixers' number one goal is to land Damian Lillard. If the Blazers star becomes available, Morey would more than likely center a package around Simmons to be sent to Portland to try and land the multi-time All-Star point guard.

However, Lillard hasn't shown any indications of wanting out just yet. Therefore, Morey and the Sixers are playing the waiting game with Simmons. It seems there's a chance Simmons could remain a member of the Sixers when training camp begins next month. In that case, he's a potential holdout candidate, according to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins.

While getting rid of Simmons sooner than later could be in the Sixers' best interest, the organization made it clear they aren't going to deal him for the sake of doing so. Therefore, he might remain in Philly longer than many desire. Regardless if that's the case or not, it seems there is a high chance he's moved before the 2021-2022 season tips off.

