Sixers Rumors: Simmons Back to Getting Fined for Missing Game vs. Pistons

For a bit, it seemed everything was moving in the right direction for the Ben Simmons saga. After Simmons' return to the 76ers' practice facility a few weeks back resulted in the 25-year-old guard getting kicked off the court and issued a one-game suspension, Simmons addressed his teammates and team officials, reiterating that he wasn't mentally ready to return to the court and play.

Simmons received support from his coaches and teammates along with the Sixers' front office following that meeting a couple of weeks back. In addition, the Sixers stopped fining the All-Star for missing games after he lost over $2 million for skipping training camp, preseason games, and the first regular-season matchup.

At this point, the team is back to issuing fines once again, though. Earlier this week, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there's been frustration mounting as Simmons refused help from mental health professionals provided by the team. Although Simmons has been reportedly working with professionals provided by the NBPA, communication between Simmons and the Sixers has been off, and they haven't worked on a potential timeline for return.

As Simmons reportedly refuses to cooperate with the Sixers in terms of offering updates on his mental readiness, the team has started to issue fines to the 25-year-old point guard once again. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will lose out on $360,000 after missing Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Per Wojnarowski's report, the plan is to continue fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.

"Sixers officials believe they have been supportive of Simmons' stated need for mental health assistance and are left no choice but for these actions in response to the three-time All-Star's refusal to provide basic details of his course of mental health meetings, evaluation or treatments or to accept consultation with any specialists arranged by the team, sources said. Simmons has worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association."

Lately, there's been little-to-no traction on trade talks involving Simmons. As Daryl Morey has made it clear the Sixers need to receive another All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons, he has yet to see an offer worth considering.

The Sixers would like Simmons to return to the floor instead, but he's made it clear that he isn't mentally ready. While it seemed there was a chance he could return at some point soon after working on his mental health, the young guard has not offered the Sixers a potential timeline for his return at this time.

