Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Isn't Against Playing Again

As September concluded and the Philadelphia 76ers fired up training camp ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season, they were fully prepared for their three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons not to be around the team.

After an August meeting out in Los Angeles, Simmons made it clear to Sixers officials that he wasn't going to show up to training camp as he would prefer to be traded. At this point, in late October, Simmons' wishes have not been granted.

He skipped training camp, missed every preseason matchup, and even showed up to practice on Tuesday just to get kicked out. Where did that get him? Suspended for one game and apparently not a single step closer to getting traded.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Philly's front office still isn't in a rush to trade Simmons on Tuesday following the dramatic events at Sixers practice. As he's locked into a long-term deal, the Sixers aren't going to dish out the disgruntled star just to wash their hands of the situation.

Simmons has two choices to make at this point. Either he swallows his pride and plays for the 76ers -- or he stays away from the team, loses out on millions of dollars, and hopes that another organization comes to his rescue by offering a trade for him that Daryl Morey and Elton Brand simply cannot refuse.

While it seems the second option is his only option at this point, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Simmons isn't necessarily ruling out the first scenario entirely right now. Per Charania, Simmons made it clear to the Sixers last week that he isn't mentally ready to re-join the team and play. He proved that this week as he looked disengaged in practice and unwilling to participate.

"Simmons has mentally checked out of Philadelphia, as The Athletic has reported for some time, but now that the All-Defensive stalwart is back in the city around the franchise, tensions have risen. In Simmons’ first meeting with team personnel last week, a meeting that included Rivers, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand, sources said Simmons reiterated that he was not mentally ready to rejoin the team after the past several months."

Despite everything that's happened over the last few days, Doc Rivers made it clear that Ben Simmons was welcome to join the team once again after he serves his one-game suspension on Wednesday night when the Sixers take on the New Orleans Pelicans on the road.

Will Simmons take his head coach up on his offer? Only time will tell. Right now, it might be too early for Simmons to change his mind about playing. So far, it seems Simmons is genuinely checked out on the Sixers -- but Charania's report hints there might be a chance Simmons suits up for the 76ers again.

"The 76ers are not trying to move Simmons and have made clear that they will not deal him at this time, according to sources. The franchise wants Simmons to show up to practices and games, to be engaged and to perform to his capabilities. Simmons is not against playing, but he is not mentally ready yet, sources insist."

Simmons has had months to mentally reset and gear up for the 2021-2022 season. If he got a fresh start somewhere else, he probably would feel differently heading into opening night. Considering he remains a member of the Sixers, though, Simmons has proven he's unwilling to play for the time being.

As long as Simmons is a member of the team, Doc Rivers is willing to give him chance after chance. It's up to Simmons to figure out when he wants to begin taking things seriously once again.

