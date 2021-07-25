Sixers Rumors: Simmons Trade Talks Haven't Generated 'Serious Traction'

The Philadelphia 76ers are open for business when it comes to possibly trading away their 25-year-old three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. As the fourth-year guard struggled in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks last month, Simmons was immediately viewed as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Simmons, including the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Toronto Raptors. While those five organizations could surely benefit from adding the Defensive Player of the Year finalist, they aren't equipped with something the Sixers want in return; that's a young All-Star in his prime.

Although Philly has received interest for Simmons, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report mentioned that there hasn't been any "serious traction" in trade talks regarding Simmons. As the fourth-year guard's disappointing second-round playoff performance is still fairly fresh in minds around the league, Simmons' value remains at its lowest and teams are trying to take advantage of that.

However, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey isn't going to trade Simmons at a discounted price for the sake of getting a deal done. The Sixers want to pair Joel Embiid up with another star. Trading Simmons away for several role players and/or draft picks wouldn't increase the Sixers' chances of winning a championship next season. Therefore, Morey will practice patience in the Simmons sweepstakes.

As offers remain underwhelming for the 76ers at this time, it seems Simmons isn't going to be on the move anytime soon. A lot can change this week as the NBA Draft approaches and teams begin to wheel and deal ahead and during the big event. But the likelihood of Simmons getting dealt this week seems low.

