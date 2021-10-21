Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Trade Talks Remain Quiet

When Ben Simmons requested a trade over the summer, his value was at an all-time low. The Sixers knew that much as they witnessed the 25-year-old guard struggle in the second round of the playoffs, a series which Simmons admitted was a bad one for himself.

Although the 76ers didn't want to move Simmons, they fielded offers to gauge the market for the three-time All-Star. As expected, teams low-balled Philly knowing the young guard was coming off of a rough postseason showing.

By the time August rolled around, the Sixers were ready to convince Simmons to return to Philadelphia. As Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, Doc Rivers, and Josh Harris went to Los Angeles to salvage the situation with a presentation, Simmons remained unconvinced he wanted to play for the Sixers again.

Unfortunately for him, the Sixers hold the leverage. After signing a max contract extension in 2019, Simmons is locked into Philadelphia long-term. Therefore, the Sixers want the young guard to honor his deal and play for them again.

But Simmons remains determined to force Philly's hand. After returning to practice on Sunday and showing up for Monday and Tuesday's sessions, Simmons has shown signs of being disengaged and unwilling to participate.

His antics on Tuesday led to him getting kicked out of practice and earning a one-game suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons is reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to force his way out of Philadelphia, but executives aren't exactly lining up to talk shop with the Sixers.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, an anonymous league source mentioned that trade talks regarding Simmons "have been quiet to this point." As the Sixers are holding out for an All-Star caliber player, they might have to wait and see who becomes available over time as the regular season is just getting started.

In addition to a lack of stars being on the table, Simmons' antics aren't exactly appealing to opposing front offices. Over the last few days, the star guard has garnered a lot of negative attention. As he continues to act out, Simmons' value diminishes and makes it even harder for the Sixers to move him anytime soon.

