Sixers Rumors: Simmons 'Would Welcome' Playing for Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to see Ben Simmons back on the floor for them this season. As the disgruntled guard continues to miss games due to personal reasons as he's not mentally ready to return to the floor, the Sixers remain in a pickle.

While they want Simmons to play for them -- they are also open to trading him away for the right price. So far, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hasn't received an offer that interests him.

If a team wants to pry Simmons away from the 76ers, they'll have to offer up an All-Star that would help increase their chances of making a run in the Eastern Conference as early as this season.

While the Sixers have a specific preference of what they want for Simmons, the three-time All-Star seems to have a flexible preference of where he lands if he is indeed traded. Over the summer, reports indicated that Simmons would like to be out in California, meaning the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, and Kings would interest him.

Recently, Simmons virtually "liked" the idea of joining Damian Lillard out in Portland as well. In addition to those five teams, the San Antonio Spurs would also interest Simmons, according to national NBA insider Marc Stein.

"The Spurs also know that Popovich’s presence still resonates with many players more than anything else San Antonio has to offer as a destination. Example: I’ve heard that Ben Simmons would welcome the opportunity to play for Popovich if the Spurs found a way to acquire him. San Antonio’s efforts to crash the trade hunt for Simmons have been well-chronicled, but Philadelphia remains intent on holding out for Portland’s Damian Lillard or another proven All-Star in a Simmons swap." h/t Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

Per Stein, Ben Simmons "would welcome the opportunity" to play for the future Hall of Famer, Gregg Popovich. While the Spurs haven't looked like playoff contenders as they've gotten off to a 9-15 start to the year, Simmons could definitely maximize his personal potential on the Spurs, as learning from Popovich would be beneficial.

Unfortunately for Simmons, the chances of him landing in San Antonio are unlikely. As the Sixers keep their sights set on a player of Damian Lillard's caliber, the Spurs don't employ a player in that tier. Unless the Sixers change their stance on a Dejounte Murray-centric package, Simmons won't be joining the Spurs anytime soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.