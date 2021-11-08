Report: Celtics Would Have to Include Jaylen Brown in a Simmons Trade

The Boston Celtics reportedly have an interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics "have engaged in conversations" revolving around Simmons as both the Sixers and the Celtics face their own drama throughout the start of the 2021-2022 season.

While the Simmons saga hasn't distracted the Sixers to a point where they feel like they need to unload the star guard to make their team better immediately, the Celtics' situation is a little different as things have gotten rocky in Boston over the past week.

The Celtics are doing their due diligence and looking to shake things up possibly. Simmons, who's been asking for a trade since the start of the past offseason, remains available. However, he's not going to come cheap.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear that if any team wants to trade for the three-time All-Star that placed second in the Defensive Player of the Year race last season, they would have to include an All-Star caliber player of their own. In the Celtics' case, veteran guard Jaylen Brown would have to be on the table for the Sixers to bite, per Charania.

"The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say. Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the midst of another career season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists."

Just another example of Daryl Morey shooting for the stars and proving that he's not going to part with Simmons for the sake of getting him off the roster. As the Sixers lead the Eastern Conference through ten games, they believe they are in a position to compete for a championship.

They might not have Simmons on the court with them now, but Philly hoped he would eventually return to help the team out later on down the line. Therefore, they aren't looking to make any deals unless the Sixers receive a talent that would boost their title shot. And while Jaylen Brown would undoubtedly be a fantastic addition to the 76ers, the chances of the Celtics moving on from him are slim at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.