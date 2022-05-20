Skip to main content
Sixers Rumors: Chicago Bulls Reportedly Eyeing Up Matisse Thybulle

Sixers Rumors: Chicago Bulls Reportedly Eyeing Up Matisse Thybulle

The Chicago Bulls could have some significant changes coming their way this offseason as one of the team's top stars, Zach LaVine, has to decide on his future.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are also reportedly interested in a premier perimeter defender from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

Per Deveney, the Bulls are interested in Sixers veteran Matisse Thybulle. That doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering Chicago's General Manager Marc Eversley was in Philadelphia's front office when the Sixers drafted Thybulle out of Washinton.

"The Sixers could look to get off Thybulle's contract to create some wiggle room under the luxury tax, which looms large over the team's offseason, and one team with known interest, according to league sources, is Chicago. Bulls GM Marc Eversley has had a fondness for Thybulle going back to early in his collegiate career at Washington, and was instrumental in pushing the Sixers to acquire him in the 2019 draft. A deal would likely require a third team if Philadelphia's goal is to save money under the tax, but the Bulls would be a strong suitor if Thybulle is available."

When the Sixers drafted Thybulle in 2019, their interest in the defensive standout was the worst-kept secret around the league. It wasn't a matter of if the Sixers drafted Thybulle; it was just a matter of when.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And when the Boston Celtics were on the board with the 20th overall pick in 2019, the Sixers moved up to get him via trade, just as they promised. From the start of Thybulle's NBA career, he was in the Sixers' rotation as his defensive value alone made him valuable to a defensive-minded 76ers team.

Unfortunately, Thybulle's slow offensive growth over the last two seasons has made it difficult to find him a steady role, especially in the playoffs.

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sixers kept their faith in Thybulle as they reportedly refused to trade him away in the blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden. 

After the trade got done without Thybulle involved, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey noted that Thybulle was an essential piece to the Sixers. A lot has changed since that February trade, but it's unclear if the Sixers view Thybulle any differently after an underwhelming playoff performance.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Lack of Mental Toughness: Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Danny Green believed that Philadelphia's playoff struggles in the second round could be attributed to a lack of mental toughness and maturity on the team. Following the Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat, the two veterans weighed in on the idea that the team wasn't mentally ready to take the next step. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Need an Enforcer: Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid believed that a lack of physicality hurt his team in the second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. After seeing the impact that a player like P.J. Tucker had on the Heat, Embiid publicly encourages the Sixers' front office to find an enforcer in the offseason. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

USATSI_17731072_168388689_lowres
News

2022 NBA Draft: Sixers Showing Interest in MarJon Beauchamp

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17769142_168388689_lowres
News

Mock Trade Suggests Sixers Should Should Explore Trade for Patrick Beverley

By Justin Grasso15 hours ago
USATSI_18192621_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Unsure of His Future With Sixers After Injury

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_17089934_168388689_lowres
News

Hypothetical Trade Suggests Sixers Should Pursue John Collins

By Justin Grasso19 hours ago
USATSI_18278560_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Al Horford Cleared to Play Game 2 vs. Miami Heat

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_18218717_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey Weighs In on Sixers' Lack of Mental Toughness vs. Heat

By Justin GrassoMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18153659_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Danny Green Defends Chris Paul, Patrick Beverley Responds

By Justin GrassoMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18217656_168388689_lowres
News

Maxey Reveals Offseason Blueprint After Sixers Fall Short in Playoffs

By Justin GrassoMay 18, 2022