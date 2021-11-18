Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey Taking 'Long-Term Approach' in Simmons Saga

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey Serious About 'Long-Term Approach' in Simmons Saga
    Publish date:

    Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey Serious About 'Long-Term Approach' in Simmons Saga

    Author:

    When Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hopped on a local afternoon radio show last month to make his first public statements regarding the Ben Simmons saga since Sixers media day, the executive mentioned that this controversial situation could play out for four years if it had to.

    Simmons, who requested a trade following last year's disappointing playoff run, made it clear he planned to do whatever it takes to force Philly's hand. Unfortunately, he doesn't have much leverage in the situation.

    Not only does Simmons have several years left on his contract, but he loses money almost every time he skips a practice or a game. While there has been some cooperation from Simmons' end, it's been reported that the disgruntled All-Star has been doing the bare minimum to collaborate with the Sixers as he continues to desire a trade.

    Is Simmons' big move coming anytime soon? It doesn't seem so. Earlier this week, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that trade talks are currently paused. As Daryl Morey wants an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons, he hasn't quite received an offer worth his time right now.

    Read More

    Some might think that as time passes and Simmons remains off the floor, taking up a roster spot, Morey will eventually crack and wash his hands of the situation. However, Sam Amick of The Athletic offered some insight on the situation, proving that theory to be wildly incorrect as Morey is seriously preparing to play the long game.

    "A source with knowledge of the list said there are approximately 30 players who would satisfy the Sixers in a Simmons swap, and there’s an internal belief that a fair amount of them — let’s say five to 10 — could become available in the next year or two. And while it might sound like a long list, consider this much: It’s approximately six percent of the league and the rough equivalent to the number of All-Stars selected every season. The framing of the timeline, more than anything else, speaks volumes about the long-term approach the Sixers insist they’re taking.

    “This is like a multi-year thing,” a Sixers source said."

    Per Amick, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is somewhere around the top of said list, which shouldn't come as a surprise. So is Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. But as Lillard remains loyal to Portland and Beal's Wizards are shockingly thriving this season, those two won't be on a flight to Philly for a change of scenery anytime soon.

    Does that automatically rule out a deal getting done this year? Not exactly. With somewhere around 28 other players on the list, a couple are bound to become available at some point as the 2021-2022 season plays out.

    Considering the Simmons saga has been going on since the summertime, it feels like the situation has been dragging out for years at this point. However, Daryl Morey and the Sixers are just getting started as a lot can change within the first few months of the new basketball year.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_15497987_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey Taking 'Long-Term Approach' in Simmons Saga

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_17028938_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Danny Green to Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Nuggets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12675917_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA Insider Strongly Believes Ben Simmons' Return is Nowhere in Sight

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17130176_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid, Thybulle Remain in Health & Safety Protocol

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13976881_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Embiid's Success as Solo Star Hurts Simmons' Trade Value

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17160940_168388689_lowres
    News

    A Long Season: Rivers' Sixers Aren't Worried About Current Losing Streak

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16275198_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA Rumors: Sixers are 'Split' on Ben Simmons Approach

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17178598_168388689_lowres
    News

    Jazz Welcome Back Georges Niang With Tribute on Tuesday

    Nov 17, 2021