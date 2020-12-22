Joel Embiid Wouldn't Embrace Sixers' Possible Hiring of Ty Lue?

In August, the Philadelphia 76ers had no choice but to put an end to the Brett Brown era. As the Sixers found themselves swept in the first round of the playoffs, the team called it quits on Brown after seven seasons.

Within weeks, Philly fired up a coaching search. As candidates became available, the Sixers weighed their options. Despite getting an early start, the Sixers didn't interview a ton of candidates. Over time, the search came down to three coaches.

Billy Donovan, Mike D'Antoni, and Ty Lue. Shortly after interviewing Donovan, the former Thunder coach landed with the Bulls, leaving the Sixers down to two options in Lue and D'Antoni. As expected, the 76ers allowed the team's two stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have input on the decision.

At the time, the team reportedly received Embiid's blessing to hire D'Antoni. Meanwhile, there were rumblings that the three-time All-Star was opposed to having Lue as a head coach. Once again months later, those rumors popped back up in a report from The Athletic's Bill Oram and Joe Vardon.

"Lue had an ally in the Sixers’ search — super agent Rich Paul, who represents James (hence his ties to Lue) and Philadelphia star Ben Simmons. But sources across the NBA said the Sixers’ other star, Joel Embiid, ultimately opposed Lue as coach for X’s and O’s reasons and for the optics of Simmons’ “guy” getting the job."

Shortly after practice on Tuesday, Embiid addressed the rumors on a Zoom call with the media. Although Embiid had nothing but positive things to say about Lue as a coach, the superstar center didn't necessarily come outright and deny the claims either.

"You got to control what you can at times," Embiid said. "I just try to come in every single day and do my job. And these guys have, you know, put a lot of trust in me to make it happen. So those types of decisions -- I'm not a GM. I'm not in the front office, so that has nothing to do with me. And I've always, you know, told them that they got to do whatever is best for the team."

As we know, the Sixers chose neither candidate as they instead shifted their attention to Doc Rivers after he was suddenly fired by the Los Angeles Clippers. After hosting Rivers in Philly for a day, the 76ers wasted no time offering him the job. And Rivers didn't waste any time accepting the offer.

Now, Embiid is no longer worried about a coaching search. With Rivers in town running the show, the big man has embraced Rivers and considers him the "right coach" as he claims to trust the organization's decision.

