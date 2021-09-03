Sixers Rumors: Former NBA Veteran Calls Tyrese Maxey Trade Rumors 'False'

When the Ben Simmons trade rumors reignited on Tuesday afternoon, nothing that was reported was shocking. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons met with key members of the Sixers' organization and told them he would like to be traded and didn't plan to show up to training camp.

Again, nothing new here. But reports that followed Pompey's came as a bit of a shock. According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, Tyrese Maxey's agent Rich Paul (same representative as Simmons) also wants the former Kentucky guard out of Philly.

"There’s a high chance that Tyrese Maxey will be a part of any Ben Simmons trade," Dumas tweeted on Tuesday. "Rich Paul would like both of his clients out of Philadelphia. A few local Philadelphia-based organizations had planned on partnering with Maxey on some community events. They were told to cancel those plans. Paul would not like Maxey to grow roots in Philly if he could be gone."

As expected, the rumors regarding the possibility of Maxey getting traded out of spite were not received well on Tuesday night. Then on Wednesday morning, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins threw cold water on the report based on what he's heard.

"The Tyrese Maxey news is FALSE!!!," he tweeted. "Rich Paul never said he wanted him out of Philly." While Perkins reports that Paul doesn't necessarily want Maxey out of Philly -- nobody can say whether the young guard won't get traded or not.

As the Sixers' main target has reportedly been Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard all offseason long, it would cost Philadelphia more than just Simmons to land him. If Lillard were to request a trade from the Blazers, Maxey could certainly become a piece in a potential trade for Lillard if Portland is interested.

However, the Sixers are nowhere close to a deal that would have to include both Simmons and Maxey. As Maxey isn't viewed as untouchable, anything can happen. For the time being, though, the young guard is "excited about this upcoming year," according to Dumas, who backtracked from his initial report.

