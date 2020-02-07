Sixers Rumors: Kyle O'Quinn Wants Out of Philly?

Not everybody got what they wanted by the end of the NBA trade deadline this season. While the Philadelphia 76ers are thrilled to utilize their two newly acquired assets from Golden State, the team had to make some tough roster changes to make room for them.

The first move the Sixers made was trading away their reserve small forward, James Ennis, to the Orlando Magic for a second-round pick. The second move was an obvious one, as the Sixers waived backup point guard, Trey Burke after he fell out of Brett Brown's favor.

At that point, it seemed the Sixers have completed making moves, but the following day was sort of busy as well. As expected, the 76ers wanted to call up their G-League affiliate, Norvel Pelle. The Blue Coats' center has spent some time with the Sixers this season and proved to the organization he was worth converting to an NBA contract.

In order to make that move, though, the Sixers had to waive somebody else. There was an easy decision on the table for the Sixers to make, but they went in a different direction instead. Second-year center, Jonah Bolden got the boot, which cleared a spot for Pelle.

But Bolden wasn't the player behind the scenes who was rumored to be requesting his release -- Kyle O'Quinn, however, was. The 29-year-old veteran inked a one-year deal with the Sixers back in July and anticipated having a steady role on the team this year. With 52 games played, O'Quinn has only appeared in 22 for an average of ten minutes.

For a guy that has been around since 2012, O'Quinn's situation is far from ideal. And with Pelle in the mix again, that pushes O'Quinn back even further down the Sixers' depth chart. According to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey, O'Quinn told the Sixers ahead of the deadline that he wanted to be waived. At this time, though, the team won't grant his request.

It's unclear what the Sixers' plans for O'Quinn are moving forward, but at the moment, the veteran reserve isn't around to play even if the team wanted him to. On Thursday, O'Quinn wasn't with the team and was ruled out against the Bucks for 'personal reasons.'

Friday's game against Memphis is the same situation. If the Sixers happen to dabble in the buyout market this season, O'Quinn will most likely become the odd-man-out. At this moment, the situation is unclear, though.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_