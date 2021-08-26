NBA Insider Says 'Things Might Get Ugly' With Ben Simmons in Philly

Despite a stockpile of rumors going around this offseason regarding Ben Simmons's status with the Sixers, things have been pretty tame behind the scenes for the most part. While it's been reported that Simmons hasn't been in contact with some members of the organization, the almost inevitable breakup between Simmons and the Sixers hasn't turned into the James Harden scenario with the Houston Rockets yet.

The keyword here is yet. Daryl Morey's willingness to move on from Simmons was apparent early on last season as the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations was in the James Harden sweepstakes all the way until it reached the finish line.

While Simmons' name stayed out of trade rumors following Philly's failure to land Harden from the Rockets, the three-time All-Star became available to any interested suitors that are willing to pay Morey's asking price after the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs.

Simmons initially mentioned he'd like to stay with the Sixers. As the offseason progressed, his stance changed as he's reportedly interested in a change of scenery. As the summer winds down and Simmons remains a member of the 76ers organization, the young guard seems to be growing antsy.

Holdout rumors have already ensued as training camp inches closer. Reports have indicated that not only does Simmons want a trade at this point, but his relationship with 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is damaged and might not be repairable.

While it's become clear the Sixers are willing to wait it out and keep Simmons on board through the start of next season as long as a team doesn't meet their asking price for the three-time All-Star, one NBA Insider suggests things could get ugly in Philadelphia -- essentially resembling last year's James Harden saga.

“Right now, Philly is in wait-and-see mode,” said The Ringer's Kevin O’Connor on The Mismatch podcast. “They might take this into training camp. Things might get ugly. You will hear the PR statements from Simmons’ side of the media: ‘I want to be here.' Unless he takes the approach that, ‘I don’t want to be here, I want to be traded,’ and things get really gross, really quick, that could accelerate things. Klutch and Simmons could take that path if this goes into training camp."

More often than not, max stars that demand a trade get what they want. So far, the situation in Philly hasn't gotten ugly, as training camp is still a month away. Right now, there is tons of belief around the league that Simmons isn't getting traded anytime soon, meaning he'll likely start preparing for next season with the Sixers.

How long can the 76ers keep Simmons on board before the situation gets to be too much of a distraction? Well, only time will tell. A lot can change in the coming weeks, for better or for worse. But right now, all signs remain pointed towards a Simmons-Sixers breakup. Whether it will be an ugly one or not remains to be seen.

