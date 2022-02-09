Sixers Rumors: OKC Thunder Interested in Tobias Harris?

As the Ben Simmons saga continues to unfold and the NBA trade deadline inches closer, the Philadelphia 76ers are exploring ways to make changes to the roster for their eventual playoff run.

While eyes are on Ben Simmons, an unexpected team suddenly jumped in the mix as the Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly checked on the availability of Sixers' max-contracted forward, Tobias Harris.

This isn't the first time Harris has been included in trade rumors this season. As the Sacramento Kings pursued a deal for Ben Simmons, rumors hinted at the idea of the Kings being open to taking on both Simmons and Harris. A source close to the situation confirmed the Sixers didn't intend to send Harris out West.

Recently, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves are another team that "indicated an openness" to discuss a possible Simmons-Harris package, but the Wolves don't have a desirable star-caliber player they are willing to send the Sixers way this season.

The Thunder Enter the Conversation

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "have had conversations" with the Thunder regarding Harris.

"Sources also confirmed that the Sixers have had conversations with the Oklahoma City Thunder about Tobias Harris," wrote Pompey on Wednesday. "A person close to the Sixers downplayed the discussions, saying the Thunder are just one of several teams with available cap space that have inquired about taking in salary in exchange for draft picks. The person says Harris has nothing to be concerned about."

Although Harris understands the business side of the NBA well as he's been dealt numerous times in his career, the veteran forward mentioned last week that he hopes he found a long-term home in Philly. It's unclear what the future holds beyond this season, but it seems any trade inquiries regarding Harris are nothing more than re-building organizations with cap space doing their due diligence.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.