Sixers Rumors: Paul George Remains Philly's Top Target
Since they were eliminated from the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have been connected to a handful of star-level players. However, one insider recently revealed who their top target is for their sizable amount of cap space.
In a column for The Ringer, insider Kevin O'Connor broke down all of the Sixers' option this offseason. While they have an opportunity to be a major player in free agency, there are other ways to use their cap space. They could also attempt to absorb a high salary via a trade.
While breaking down the players Philly could target, O'Connor cited that LA Clippers star Paul George is their 'Plan A' this summer.
This type of versatility is exactly what the Sixers need. They’re looking for another star, but they also need players who can fill various roles. PG-13 is both, which is why sources familiar with Philly’s strategy say he is the team’s plan A in free agency.
George is still technically under contract with the Clippers, but can enter free agency a year early by declining his player option. This season, he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG across 74 games.
From a fit perspective, George is exactly the type of forward the Sixers should be targeting. He can do just about everything on the floor, and is still capable of being a high-level defender. Most importantly, he's proven he's capable of playing alongside other star players. George's track record shows he'd be able to come to the Sixers and find ways to be effective playing off Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
If George were to test the open market, the Sixers have a lot to offer him. Not only can they offer him a large contract, but the chance to contend alongside one of the NBA's top superstars.