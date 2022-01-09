Sixers Rumors: Paul Reed Expected to Have Contract Fully Guaranteed

On Monday, all standard NBA contracts become fully guaranteed for the remainder of the 2021-2022 NBA season. Therefore, leading up to January 10, teams have been mulling whether they'll keep players around by guaranteeing their pay or moving on and giving them an opportunity elsewhere.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, they have a decision to make on their second-year forward/center Paul Reed. Last season, Reed joined the Sixers after he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Reed became Philly's third selection after they took Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky and Isaiah Joe out of Arkansas. Although the former DePaul big man was a late second-round pick, Paul Reed earned himself a two-way contract with the Sixers at the start of his rookie effort.

As expected, Reed played with the 76ers' G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats. While last year's G League season was condensed due to the pandemic, Reed stood during the 15-game regular season and Delaware's playoff run.

After helping the Blue Coats make a championship run, Reed was named the G League Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, All NBA G League First Team, G League All-Defensive Team, and G League All-Rookie Team.

Not too long after earning his long list of G League accolades, Reed earned himself a standard NBA contract from the Sixers. After wrapping up the 2020-2021 NBA season with the Sixers, Reed remained on board for the 2021-2022 season.

And according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, nothing about that is expected to change as the Sixers reportedly plan to fully guarantee Reed's contract.

This year, Reed has spent more time with the Sixers and less time in the G League. Although his lack of playing time on the main roster eventually caused the Sixers to assign Reed to the Blue Coats, it seems the 76ers are still intrigued with the former G League MVP as they'll guarantee his contract for the rest of the year.

