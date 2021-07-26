Sixers Rumors: Philly Among 4 Potential Suitors for Bradley Beal

Ever since the 2020-2021 NBA season concluded, many front offices have paid close attention to the availability of two All-Stars. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was the sole center of attention at first following the Blazers' first-round playoff loss against the shorthanded Denver Nuggets.

Then, some of the attention came off Lillard for a bit after Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons scored just four points in Philly's Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs.

Now, Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has garnered a lot of attention lately as he's reportedly expected to request a trade this offseason. As the rumors regarding Beal begin to heat up, the Sixers are viewed as one of the potential suitors, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. The others are the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and the Atlanta Hawks.

Beal's frustration with Washington is understanding. Being with the organization since 2012, Beal has managed to help lead the Wizards to the postseason in five of the nine seasons he's played in. Unfortunately, Washington was never actually viewed as a championship contender. Instead, they've always been seen as a middle-of-the-road team that can't make a real push in the playoffs.

This upcoming season, Washington is beginning to turn a new leaf completely. One season after moving on from the team's former franchise player John Wall, the Wizards are beginning a new era with Wes Unseld Jr. as the head coach with Scott Brooks moving on.

Beal, who reportedly wanted Sixers assistant Sam Cassell to return to Washington and become the team's next head coach, did not see his wish get granted. Now, Beal is reportedly "on the fence" with his future in Washington, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

While the Wizards star hasn't requested a trade just yet, there is a lot of smoke coming out of DC. If and when Beal decides he might want a fresh start elsewhere, expect to see the Sixers inquire and try to get involved.

