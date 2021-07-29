Sixers Rumors: Philly's Front Office in no Rush to Deal Ben Simmons

As the 2021 NBA Draft approaches, many are beginning to look at the Philadelphia 76ers and wonder if they will deal Ben Simmons. Typically, draft night contains tons of trading as teams are beginning to make significant roster changes ahead of the upcoming season.

But the Sixers might not get involved in any blockbuster trades. Sure, they might've acquired an additional second-round pick and still have plenty of time to make smaller moves, but it doesn't seem like the Sixers are in any rush to move the three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons, anytime soon.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Sixers stand firm on their asking price for Simmons. While they aim to land an All-Star player in his prime, other reports around the league have shown that the Sixers are willing to take on a haul of young players and picks instead. However, every team that talked shop with the Sixers came to the same conclusion -- Philly wants too much for Simmons right now.

At the moment, Simmons is the top star available on the trade market. As he's just 25-years-old, a multi-time All-Star, and a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up with several years left on his contract, Simmons won't come cheap, rightfully so.

But the Sixers are looking for an All-Star upgrade -- somebody like Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard or Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. As long as those two remain a possibility, the Sixers will more than likely remain patient to see how their situations play out first. In the meantime, they'll continue to make it clear that if another star isn't coming to Philly, then teams better come with a haul of young players or picks if they want to land the three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.