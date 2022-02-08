Report: Sixers Hope Nets 'See the Light' With Harden Before Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers’ desire to land James Harden was realized last season when they were one of two finalists in the market to trade for him when he was with the Houston Rockets. Harden and the Rockets’ front office ultimately chose the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the Sixers to pursue other prospects.

To this day, the Sixers haven’t landed a star via trade. And now one of their own stars wants out as Ben Simmons requested a trade from the organization back in June. While the Sixers tested the waters for a Simmons trade, they never received an offer they liked.

Philly hoped Simmons would accept he wouldn’t get moved and return to the team. However, the star guard has remained off the floor for 53-straight games this year. His decision to hold out never forced Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to panic and sell the star for less than what he’s been looking for and his patience could soon pay off.

While James Harden preferred Brooklyn last season, he’s admitted he’s grown frustrated with the Nets. Mix in his admitted frustrations with the fact that Harden rejected an extension in the fall, and it’s becoming apparent that Harden could leave Brooklyn in the offseason.

The Nets are banking on the idea that they turn things around and convince Harden to stay. Therefore, they are hesitant to discuss a deal with the 76ers to swap Simmons and Harden before Thursday’s trade deadline. However, the Sixers seem confident that Harden’s days in Brooklyn are numbered even if he stays with the Nets for the remainder of the year, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“As our Shams Charania reported recently, there have been “growing concerns” about Harden’s style of play of late — and that was before he started missing games with a sore hamstring. But the Sixers, sources say, strongly believe he won’t re-sign with the Nets and remain hopeful that Brooklyn sees the light before the deadline buzzer sounds.”

On Monday, numerous reports indicated that the Sixers and the Nets aren’t anywhere close to striking a deal before Thursday. Amick reiterated that trade talks between Philly and Brooklyn “have gone nowhere,” two days before the deadline kicks in.

In the NBA, things can change at a rapid pace and it’s tough to say that a deal between the Sixers and the Nets could never come to life before Thursday afternoon. But it seems unless Harden flat-out admits he doesn't plan to return to the Nets next season, Brooklyn will hold onto him in hopes that he changes his mind.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.