Multiple Sixers Expected to Miss Time Due to COVID-19 Tracing

A bad night in Brooklyn on Thursday only got worse for the Philadelphia 76ers as time went on. During the first quarter of the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers were reportedly made aware that a player on their travel party tested positive for COVID-19.

As the second-quarter approached, Sixers veteran guard Seth Curry, who was already out due to a sore ankle, was told that he had to isolate himself from the team after spending time on the bench during the first quarter of the game.

Due to Curry's positive test, the 76ers had remain quarantined in New York after Thursday's loss to the Nets. As the Sixers remain in New York, undergoing standard protocol as the team works on tracing the virus within the group, a new development in the story came about on Friday afternoon.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are "expected to have multiple players miss time due to contact tracing." As the Sixers' organization is still waiting on the results of their most recent wave of tests from players who came in close contact with Curry, it's unclear who could be in danger of missing time moving forward.

The 76ers, who are already without key reserves Mike Scott and Furkan Korkmaz, will be placed in a tough position moving forward as they embark on their toughest stretch yet. The team is on schedule is to play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon, but right now, it's unclear if that game will stay in place or be postponed for a later date.

