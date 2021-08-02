Sixers Rumors: Harris Being Shopped to the Rockets is Old News

The biggest storyline surrounding the Sixers this season has been the future of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. As Simmons wrapped up a disappointing performance in the second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks this year, his future was immediately up in the air.

At this point, it's evident the Sixers are willing to move on from Simmons for the right price, and it seems it's not a matter of if, but when the team strikes a deal to send Simmons elsewhere.

As everybody remains focused on a potential Simmons deal, Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM Radio attempted to shift everybody's attention from the Simmons sweepstakes to a possible Tobias Harris trade.

To no surprise, Lawrence's report gained a lot of traction on Sunday afternoon, one day before NBA teams are granted permission to start shopping in free agency. Less than 24 hours since Lawrence reported the Sixers are actively shopping Harris, Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice threw cold water on the report on Monday.

"A source familiar with the situation told PhillyVoice the reporting was not accurate and suggested the intel likely dates back to last season. That was when, according to the source, Harris' name was brought up as part of a larger deal with the Houston Rockets, briefly discussed during the Sixers' attempt to trade for James Harden. But a Harden deal never got there, and many iterations like this one were never particularly close."

Harris, who is coming off of his best season in a Sixers uniform, hasn't been linked to any trade rumors before Sunday. Therefore, it's easier to assume he's not being actively shopped by the team right now, considering there has been little indication the veteran forward could end up elsewhere this offseason.

While Harris contributed to Philly's struggles in the second-round playoff series against Atlanta, the Sixers don't really have any reason to part ways with the borderline All-Star. His production might not live up to the expectations his max contract brought on, but Harris is still a reliable third star in Philly's starting lineup as he's averaged nearly 20 points per game while shooting just under 50-percent from the field and 38-percent from three over the last two seasons.

Unless an offer they can't pass up comes their way, the Sixers will more than likely keep Harris on board for next season as he's shown he can thrive at power forward playing under Doc Rivers and is one of the team's respected veteran leaders.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.