Washington Wizards Entering Ben Simmons Sweepstakes?

When it was first officially reported that the Philadelphia 76ers were open to trading away their three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, Shams Charania of The Athletic made it clear that the writing was on the wall for Simmons' future in Philly.

As many as five teams reached out to the Sixers to inquire about Simmons. None of which have the star power to land Simmons as the Sixers are reportedly seeking an All-Star in his prime.

Lately, the Toronto Raptors have made the most traction towards landing Simmons, according to several reports. But they aren't the only team that possesses a player (Kyle Lowry) that the Sixers would surely have an interest in.

The Washington Wizards, who employ superstar guard Bradley Beal, have been tabbed as a "most likely" landing spot for Simmons, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. While the Wizards haven't shopped around Beal just year, there has been a lot of smoke coming out of DC, hinting that Beal might want a fresh start for the first time in his NBA career.

The 28-year-old former Florida Gators star entered the NBA Draft in 2012 after spending one season in the NCAA. He was selected third overall by the Wizards and made an immediate impact as he started in 46 of 56 games that year, averaging 13 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 41-percent from the field and 39-percent from beyond the arc.

From then on, Beal never averaged less than 15 points in a single season. At this point in his career, Beal has entered his prime. As a three-time All-Star, Beal is up there with the league's best scorers. Just this past season, he averaged 31 points per game, which was his career-high.

Although Beal has yet to formally request a trade, there are plenty of signs indicating he could try to push his way out sooner than later as the Wizards begin a new era with a first-time head coach. If that's the case, the Sixers definitely have one of the more intriguing trade packages as Ben Simmons is more than likely on his way out before next season begins.

