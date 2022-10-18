The Sixers' Scope: Start of a New Season

The Philadelphia 76ers' season is set to begin after an electric preseason which saw Doc Rivers' side maintain a perfect 4-0 record. Their last preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets came down to the wire, with the Sixers narrowing, winning with a five-point differential.

Joel Embiid and James Harden seem to be warmed up for the new season, as the two dropped a combined 36 points.

Boston Celtics: Tuesday, Oct. 18 @ 7:30 p.m. EST

On Tuesday, the 76ers begin their 2022-23 season with a visit to TD Garden, where they look to pull off a victory against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics.

Last season, the Sixers split their season series with the Celtics, with two games only being decided by five points or less. That wasn't the case for their final meeting in February, Ime Udoka's squad blew the Sixers out by 48 points.

The offseason was a busy time for both organizations, with the Celtics acquiring Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari, and Blake Griffin, among other signings.

Although Brogdon and Griffin are expected to play on Tuesday, Gallinari won't after the Italian forward tore his ACL while competing in EuroBasket in September. Gallinari's injury isn't the only absence that worries Joe Mazzulla, as Robert Williams is expected to miss significant time after receiving surgery on his left knee.

Milwaukee Bucks: Thursday, Oct. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. EST

The 76ers reopen the Wells Fargo Center for regular season basketball on Thursday as they welcome the Milwaukee Bucks into town. The Bucks come into the season off of a less-than-preferable 0-5 preseason, with their most recent loss coming against the Nets.

The defeat came despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double and former-Sixer Jrue Holiday's 20-point performance.

Similar to the Celtics, the Sixers struggled to handle the Bucks last season, dropping two of the three games against the then-defending NBA Champions. Two of these games were separated by one possession, so fans at the Wells Fargo Center should be in for a real spectacle.

Mike Budenholzer has to only traverse three injuries on Thursday, with Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles all finding themselves on the injury-reserved list.

The absences of Middleton and Connaughton are sure to take a punch out of the Bucks' offense, which should be more than music to the ears of Doc Rivers.

San Antonio Spurs: Saturday, Oct. 22 @ 6:00 p.m. EST

The last game of the week for the Sixers will come against the San Antonio Spurs, a team who gave up an All-Star in the offseason.

Dejounte Murray, who had been with the Spurs for five seasons, was included in a trade for four draft picks, and Gallinari, who was waived shortly after.

Last season, the Spurs got swept by the Sixers, yet it wasn't as easy as that for Doc Rivers' side, as their second meeting was only separated by six points.

Their preseason could've ended in a better spot, as the Texas side only won one of their five games, with their 111-104 victory coming against the Utah Jazz. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson led the team in points, combining for 46 points.

Sixer to Watch: Joel Embiid

Embiid enters the upcoming season hungry for the MVP award, which has eluded him for the previous two seasons. Against Antetokounmpo, Embiid always likes to put up a fight as he holds a career double-double against the Bucks, equalling 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Embiid can also look to be impactful in the season opener against the Celtics, as their only two center options are Noah Vonleh and the previously mentioned Blake Griffin, who, respectfully, could struggle to handle Embiid's prowess in the paint.

