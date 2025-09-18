Sixers See Massive Drop in NBA Future Power Rankings
Last summer, the Philadelphia 76ers looked like they finally put themselves in a position to make a run at a championship in the Eastern Conference. Coming off a regular season campaign that fell way short of expectations, the franchise's perception around the league has taken a big hit.
Upon signing Paul George, the Sixers formed a big three that many felt had enough firepower and cohesiveness to be a legitimate title contender. However, that did not end up being the case their first year together. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PG rarely got to play together, which was a major catalyst in the Sixers missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
During the final stretch of the regular season, the Sixers shut down their entire big three early due to various ailments. With an extended time to recover and get their bodies right, the trio is aiming to have much better fortune in 2026 and beyond. That said, people around the league are growing more wary of the glaring health concerns.
Just a few weeks out from training camp, the people at ESPN decided to update their future power rankings. The last time they put out this list, the Sixers landed in the top five. They've since taken a massive decline, dropping all the way to No. 19.
"A year ago, Philadelphia had the best free agent signing in Paul George, and hoped that this would finally be the season for a breakthrough in the Eastern Conference. Instead, it turned into a disaster, with Joel Embiid barely playing and George missing half the season because of injuries, and Philadelphia plummeting to where it kept its top-6 protected first-round pick," wrote Tim Bontemps. "All of this led to the biggest drop (15 spots) of any team in this year's rankings. But everything in Philly hinges on whether Embiid and George can stay healthy this season. The Sixers owe them over $100 million over the next three years."
Heading into the 2026 season, the Sixers' stars seem eager to change the narrative that's formed around them. Photos have surfaced of the team gearing up for camp, and Embiid looks to be in good physical condition.
Given the weakened state of the Eastern Conference right now, the Sixers are in a good position to quickly climb back up the standings and be in the mix to contend again. That said, staying healthy remains the primary objective in achieving their goals.