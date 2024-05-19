Sixers Select Two-Way Standout in 2024 NBA Mock Draft
With the 2024 NBA Playoffs in the rearview, the Philadelphia 76ers are already focused on the roster-building phase for next season. Next up, they are set to take on the 2024 NBA Draft.
Unlike last year, the Sixers possess a selection in both rounds this time around. Last summer, the question surrounding the Sixers was whether they would trade into the draft or not. This time around, the question is whether they will sell their first-round pick for a veteran instead of using the selection on an incoming rookie.
If the Sixers keep their pick, they’ll go on the clock just past the lottery with the 16th pick. Being that their selection comes midway through the round, there have been multiple prospects mocked to the Sixers over the last few weeks.
According to Yahoo Sports’ latest mock draft, the Sixers take on a Providence star, Devin Carter.
The Case for Carter
“Carter is one of the best two-way guards in the draft. He can come into an established 76ers backcourt and give good minutes with the second unit. During his junior season, he averaged 19.7 points and 3.6 assists per game and capped his college career with 27 points and eight rebounds against a very talented Marquette team.”
76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear that while he is a fan of this year’s draft class, he doubts that there is an impact player for the 2024-2025 season available in the player pool midway through the first round.
But that doesn’t mean the Sixers are guaranteed to part ways with their pick. Using the 2020 and 2021 drafts as an example, the Sixers kept their selections and invested in young prospects despite being rumored to be shopping the first-rounder.
In this case, the Sixers would land Carter, who, as mentioned, is one of the better two-way players in the draft.
While Carter is one of the older prospects in the draft, entering his rookie season at age 22 after three seasons in the NCAA, he brings a valuable skillset to the table. After a stint at South Carolina, and two seasons with Providence, Carter has 96 collegiate games under his belt.
In his final college season, Carter averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game. He had a true shooting percentage of 60, and knocked down 37 percent of his threes during his Junior season, which was an eight-percent jump from his sophomore effort.