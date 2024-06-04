All 76ers

Sixers Select USC Star Guard in 2024 NBA Mock Draft

In a recent NBA Mock Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers take on USC star, Isaiah Collier.

Justin Grasso

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) dribbles between Washington Huskies center Braxton Meah (34) and forward Keion Brooks Jr. (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) dribbles between Washington Huskies center Braxton Meah (34) and forward Keion Brooks Jr. (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Entering the 2024 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers hold a first-round selection after being without a pick last summer. Will they keep it? Only time will tell.

For the time being, the Sixers are doing their due diligence on this year’s draft and coming up with a potential selection if another team doesn’t have a desirable return for the 16th selection.

In the event the Sixers keep the pick and bring in a new rookie, Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft suggests the 76ers could land USC star Isaiah Collier.

Why Collier?

“The draw to Collier is his shiftiness for creativity, physicality attacking and finishing and live-dribble passing skill. Teams that think his jump shot and decision-making should improve will see more upside than those worried about his low-volume three-point numbers and turnovers. But even teams who have those concerns may be interested in Collier's ability to break down defenses, make plays off the bounce and put pressure on the rim.

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Collier was viewed as a potential top-five selection. As USC’s season played out, his position in the ranks consistently changed.

At this point, it’s clear Collier is unlikely to land as a top-five pick. In some scenarios, including this one, he falls outside of the lottery.

The Sixers know well that there is value beyond that point. Just look at former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey, who is coming off of an All-Star season.

That’s not to say that every first-rounder beyond the lottery that Daryl Morey selects will turn to a hit. Since joining the Sixers in 2020, Morey has made two selections in the first round. He’s one-for-two, with Jaden Springer being the one that didn’t pan out, considering he was traded in February to the Boston Celtics.

Even on a small sample size, though, hitting on half of your picks beyond the top slots leaves a good track record. The freshman guard out of USC is certainly a high-upside guard who could land a similar pathway as Maxey.

In 27 games with the Trojans, Collier averaged 30 minutes on the floor. During that time, he produced 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists. He had a true shooting percentage of 57 while holding a 30 percent usage rate.

The Georgia-born guard doesn’t have a ton of experience beyond his high school days, but the former five-star recruit has been viewed as one of the best players in the nation for several seasons. The fact that he was already a projected first-rounder before gaining his first set of collegiate action proves that Collier had NBA eyes on him well before his USC debut. As a mid-round pick next month, Collier could be a solid addition.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA