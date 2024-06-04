Sixers Select USC Star Guard in 2024 NBA Mock Draft
Entering the 2024 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers hold a first-round selection after being without a pick last summer. Will they keep it? Only time will tell.
For the time being, the Sixers are doing their due diligence on this year’s draft and coming up with a potential selection if another team doesn’t have a desirable return for the 16th selection.
In the event the Sixers keep the pick and bring in a new rookie, Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft suggests the 76ers could land USC star Isaiah Collier.
Why Collier?
“The draw to Collier is his shiftiness for creativity, physicality attacking and finishing and live-dribble passing skill. Teams that think his jump shot and decision-making should improve will see more upside than those worried about his low-volume three-point numbers and turnovers. But even teams who have those concerns may be interested in Collier's ability to break down defenses, make plays off the bounce and put pressure on the rim.
Prior to the 2023-2024 NCAA season, Collier was viewed as a potential top-five selection. As USC’s season played out, his position in the ranks consistently changed.
At this point, it’s clear Collier is unlikely to land as a top-five pick. In some scenarios, including this one, he falls outside of the lottery.
The Sixers know well that there is value beyond that point. Just look at former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey, who is coming off of an All-Star season.
That’s not to say that every first-rounder beyond the lottery that Daryl Morey selects will turn to a hit. Since joining the Sixers in 2020, Morey has made two selections in the first round. He’s one-for-two, with Jaden Springer being the one that didn’t pan out, considering he was traded in February to the Boston Celtics.
Even on a small sample size, though, hitting on half of your picks beyond the top slots leaves a good track record. The freshman guard out of USC is certainly a high-upside guard who could land a similar pathway as Maxey.
In 27 games with the Trojans, Collier averaged 30 minutes on the floor. During that time, he produced 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists. He had a true shooting percentage of 57 while holding a 30 percent usage rate.
The Georgia-born guard doesn’t have a ton of experience beyond his high school days, but the former five-star recruit has been viewed as one of the best players in the nation for several seasons. The fact that he was already a projected first-rounder before gaining his first set of collegiate action proves that Collier had NBA eyes on him well before his USC debut. As a mid-round pick next month, Collier could be a solid addition.