Sixers Send Farewell Message to Paul Reed After Move to Pistons

Paul Reed has officially found his next team after getting waived by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mar 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) posts up against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers have had an exciting offseason so far, but it included a tough cut as well.

Earlier this week, the Sixers announced they had waived the former second-round center, Paul Reed.

Reed wouldn’t get the opportunity to hit the free agency market once again, though. Instead, he’ll land on the Detroit Pistons, who claimed him on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after the Pistons made the acquisition official, the Sixers sent a farewell message to Reed on social media.

Last summer, Reed became a free agent for the first time in his career. As a restricted prospect, the Sixers had the chance to match any offer sheet Reed signed. The young veteran agreed to a three-year offer from the Utah Jazz, which the Sixers matched.

After it became official that Reed would re-sign with the Sixers, he made it clear that he was hoping to return to Philadelphia, where he started his career and became a fan-favorite.

Unfortunately, the former second-rounder won’t continue to grow in Nick Nurse’ system. Being that Reed’s second year of his contract was not fully guaranteed after the Sixers failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs, he was viewed as a potential cap casualty.

Fortunately for Reed, he’ll continue to play under his current contract and will get a chance to acquire a role in a new system. While he joins a team that’s on a much different timeline than the Sixers, Reed could earn some more minutes on a rebuilding Pistons squad.

He goes to Detroit with over 200 games of experience, playing a full 82-game season with the Sixers last year. He leaves the Sixers after averaging seven points and six rebounds in nearly 20 minutes of action per game last season.

