Sixers Send Message to Hall of Fame Point Guard
Throughout the franchise's history, the Philadelphia 76ers have had numerous talented point guards suit up for them. On Monday morning, they sent a message to arguably one of their best floor generals ever.
In the second round of the 1978 draft, the Sixers took a flier on Maurice Cheeks out of West Texas A&M. This would prove to be a smart decision, as he'd quickly become a key contributor for the franchise.
During the 1980s, Cheeks was a high-level two-way player for the Sixers. Along with making four All-Star teams, he landed All-Defense honors on five separate occasions. Cheeks' strong play on both ends of the floor is one of many reasons why the Sixers were a title contender in this era and captured a championship in 1983.
Cheeks would go on to play in over 850 games across 11 seasons with the Sixers before eventually departing in 1989. In that time, he averaged 12.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 2.3 SPG.
On Monday, Cheeks is celebrating his 69th birthday. The Sixers made sure to honor the longtime point guard on his special day, as they made a heartfelt post for him on their social media pages.
Since retiring as a player, Cheeks has hung around the league as a well-respected coach. He's primarily served as an assistant, but has had a few opportunities as the helm. After being an assistant coach for the Sixers for seven years, they named him head coach in 2005.
Cheeks coached the Sixers for a little over three years, posting a regular-season record of 122-147 and going 2-4 in the postseason.
These days, Cheeks is a rival to the Sixers. He currently serves as an assistant for Mike Brown on the New York Knicks' coaching staff. Fresh off a conference finals appearance, they too are eager to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season.
Shortly after his retirement, the Sixers bestowed a great honor on Cheeks. In 1995, they hung his No. 10 jersey in the rafters alongside fellow all-time greats such as Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain, and Billy Cunningham.
To this day, Cheeks is still the all-time assists leader in Sixers history with 6,212.
