Sixers Send Message to Retiring OKC Thunder Veteran
Last week, NBA veteran Mike Muscala called it a career. After a run with several teams last season, finishing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the former second-round pick decided it was time to walk away.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ social media team sent a message to the retiring forward, thanking him for his biggest contribution to the franchise.
“Thank you for everything…especially this!” the Sixers’ Instagram message wrote. “Best of luck in retirement, Mike!”
To no surprise, the Sixers shared the moment Muscala was setting up to knock down a game-sealing shot against the Miami Heat during the 2020 NBA bubble. At the time, the moment was major for the Sixers, as it helped them land a top-20 protected pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
That pick was spent on selecting Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky. Since Maxey emerged into a cornertone player for Philadelphia, Muscala has often received credit for helping the Sixers find such an important player to the franchise of this era.
However, Muscala also leaves behind a short-lived stint with the Sixers during his career. After a run with the Atlanta Hawks and multiple stops in the NBA G League, Muscala joined the Sixers in 2018 after getting traded by the Atlanta Hawks.
The veteran’s run in Philly would last 47 games. Muscala averaged a career-high 22 minutes with the Sixers, producing seven points and four rebounds per game. Midway through the 2018-2019 season, the Sixers moved Muscala to the Los Angeles Clippers, in the blockbuster that helped them land Tobias Harris.
Muscala wouldn’t stick with the Clippers for long. After spending one day on the Clippers’ roster, Muscala was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The veteran spent most of his career in Atlanta and OKC. Muscala spent the first five years of his career with the Hawks in Atlanta. He had four seasons in OKC, and landed a second stint with the Thunder last year after reaching a buyout with the Detroit Pistons.
After appearing in over 500 games throughout his career, Muscala is hanging up his jersey.