Sixers VP of Strategy Sergi Olivia Leaves for Utah Jazz

Justin Grasso

For a while, it seemed the Sixers' initial plans to make changes within the front office was no longer going to take place. Back in August, the team's General Manager Elton Brand made it clear he was going to re-evaluate the front office personnel as he admitted the group failed over the past year.

The first change was eliminating the collaborative decision-making process. For the next step, Brand was expected to let go of a few key names from within the front office. Weeks, and eventually months went by without the 76ers making any significant moves regarding the front office.

Reports indicated the Sixers weren't going to go ahead and start firing people left and right -- instead, the organization was going to begin phasing people out. Well, it seems the phasing out process has begun as multiple prospects have departed from the Sixers' front office over the last couple of days.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sacramento Kings were hiring Philly's Director of Scouting, Phil Jabour, as their Vice President of Personnel. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz snagged another member of the Sixers' front office as they plan to hire Philly's Vice President of Strategy, Sergi Olivia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. 

Olivia, who joined the 76ers back in 2014 as a Basketball Operations Analyst, will reportedly take on a coaching position with the Utah Jazz. Before, Olivia's future with the Sixers seemed like it was dependant on Ned Cohen and Alex Rucker's status with the organization. However, Olivia seems to be heading out on his own terms. It's unclear if Cohen and Rucker intend on staying in Philly with a reduced role or not, but earlier this month, they were both expected to remain in Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

